Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,573,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.29% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,746,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

