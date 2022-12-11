Advisory Research Inc. Sells 772 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.17% of TechTarget worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after acquiring an additional 167,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 30.4% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $100.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

