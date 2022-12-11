Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil makes up 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $50.01 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

