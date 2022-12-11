Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.24% of Blucora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 56.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 228.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Blucora

Blucora Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,460.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

