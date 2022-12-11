Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 2,990 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KB Financial Group worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 786,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 780,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

KB stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

