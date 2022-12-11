Advisory Research Inc. Has $7.35 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 723,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

