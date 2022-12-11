Advisory Research Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.27% of Impinj worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Impinj by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Impinj by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $113.40 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at $349,507,336.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,507,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,076 shares of company stock worth $58,386,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

