Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.