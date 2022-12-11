Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

