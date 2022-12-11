Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,688,000 after acquiring an additional 74,985 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 28,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.