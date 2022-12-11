Adams Street Partners LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 0.3% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,527 shares of company stock worth $14,016,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

