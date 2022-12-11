Adalta Capital Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.82.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $291.38 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $773.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

