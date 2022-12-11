Adalta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $60.04 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

