Adalta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

