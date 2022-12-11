Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.