Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

