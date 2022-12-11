Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys 18,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2,117.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

