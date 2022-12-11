Adalta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Price Performance
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.68, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage
In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.