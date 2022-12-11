Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Adagene has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its position in Adagene by 397.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

