Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

