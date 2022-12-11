Achain (ACT) Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $123,822.40 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004840 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005187 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

