5,732 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Blackstone makes up about 1.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BX. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.