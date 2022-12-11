51Talk Online Education Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 15th (NYSE:COE)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, December 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 15th.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.