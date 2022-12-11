51Talk Online Education Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 15th (NYSE:COE)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, December 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 15th.
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
