4,619 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,655,000 after buying an additional 76,056 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 178.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,298 shares of company stock worth $30,554,327 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

