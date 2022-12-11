4,012 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Bought by LFS Asset Management

LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $55.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $73.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.
