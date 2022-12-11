1,887 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

