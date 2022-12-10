Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.