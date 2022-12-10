Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BLK opened at $706.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

