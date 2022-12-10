Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

