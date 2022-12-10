YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.
YETI Stock Performance
Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 944,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,119. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
