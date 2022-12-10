Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 15,797 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

MAR opened at $161.16 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

