Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 10,650 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Textron worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Textron Stock Down 1.8 %

Textron stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.