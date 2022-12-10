Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140,924 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

