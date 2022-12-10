Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity
Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $233.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $245.56.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.