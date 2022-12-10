Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $27.22 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

