Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,428 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $28,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.