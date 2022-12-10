Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $1,724,625. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

