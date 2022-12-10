Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 107,853 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 309.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,853 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Novavax by 1,201.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 112,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Novavax by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,586,000 after acquiring an additional 471,322 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

NVAX opened at $16.51 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $236.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company’s revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

