Woodline Partners LP Has $14.31 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 297.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,768 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 873,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 555,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.