Woodline Partners LP Buys New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.30% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,387.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CyberArk Software

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.