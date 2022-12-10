Woodline Partners LP Buys 33,375 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $314.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $432.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

