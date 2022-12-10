Woodline Partners LP Acquires 94,884 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.89% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 403,405 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

OLK stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

OLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.