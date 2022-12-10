Woodline Partners LP Acquires 462,345 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 425.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,345 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 20.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $16.49 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

