Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.05 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 1,162,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,034. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

