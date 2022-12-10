Wojak Finance (WOJ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,166.99

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $228.25 million and approximately $6,166.99 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

