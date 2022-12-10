White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,582,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 179,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $11.80 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

