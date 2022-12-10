White Pine Capital LLC Has $427,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.68 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.