White Pine Capital LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 305,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 158,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $3,362,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

