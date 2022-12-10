White Pine Capital LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.5 %

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.