Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.59. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,924 shares traded.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,138.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,160 shares of company stock worth $75,568. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

