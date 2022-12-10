Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.59. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,924 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll purchased 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,138.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,160 shares of company stock worth $75,568. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
